US$13 Million Commerce Revenue Earned in First 11 months

The Ministry of Commerce collected some US$13 million in the first 11 months of 2021, representing about 125 percent against the year’s target.

The figures were shared during an annual meeting of the Ministry of Commerce organised here recently.

The commerce revenue from January to November includes the fees from the issuance of certificate of origin, trademark registration, business registration, and beyond.

All the ministry’s revenues and expenditures are recorded regularly into the Non-Tax Revenue Management Information System (NRMIS) and the Financial Management Information Systems (FMIS).

