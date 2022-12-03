Vietnam’s Rice Export to Hit 7 Million Tonnes This Year

Vietnam is working towards the target of exporting 7 million tonnes of rice this year.

Experts said prices of Vietnamese rice will continue to stay high as economic and political uncertainties will push up food demand.

They, therefore, suggested exporters utilise opportunities in market access and expansion.

If the export volume is maintained at over 400,000 tonnes each month in the remaining two months, the whole year’s export volume of the agricultural product will reach from 6.8-7 million tonnes.

Export businesses were urged to pay due attention to China, a big and promising market of Vietnamese farm produce.

Recently, China has made changes in import requirements, from plant quarantine to packaging, tracking of origin and growing area codes.

So far, a total of 22 Vietnamese firms have been licensed to ship rice to China, and Vietnam has proposed China expand the list.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press