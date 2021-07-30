Visits to Angkor Resort Temporarily Banned

The APSARA Authority has temporarily banned visits to Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap for 14 days, from July 30 to Aug. 12, due to the COVID-19 threat.

The notification was made yesterday by the APSARA National Authority and Angkor Enterprise, adding that there is no entry ticket sale allowed during the period.

The ban followed the measure imposed by the Royal Government of Cambodia for Siem Reap to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 especially the Delta variant in the community.

Along with Siem Reap, the government has also imposed the lockdown of other seven provinces including Koh Kong, Pursat, Battambang, Pailin, Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, and Preah Vihear.

As of July 29, the national tally reached 75,917 of them 68,386 were cured and 1,350 died.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press