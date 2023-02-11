‘Women Run 10K’ Event to Enhance Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment

Phnom Penh will host a sports event branded ‘Women Run 10K’ in front of Botum Vattey Pagoda on Mar. 8, 2023.

Addressing a press conference here in Phnom Penh on Feb. 8, H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), highlighted that the event aims to further promote gender equality and encourage women to take part in sports activities so as not only to improve health, but also to prove their power in social activity engagement.

He called for the public to participate in the event which will also lead toward the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 in May and June in Cambodia.

So far, more than 1,000 runners have registered for the forthcoming tournament, he added.

The race themed ‘Women in Leadership’ will be organised by NOCC in collaboration with Sovannaphum Life Assurance Plc.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press