Japan Interested in Construction of Large Cashew Processing Plant in Cambodia

Japan is interested in the construction of a large cashew processing plant in Cambodia for exports to international markets.

The intention was unveiled in a meeting between H.E. Dith Tina, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and a director general of Top Planning Japan Co., Ltd. here in Phnom Penh recently.

H.E. Dith Tina welcomed the intention of Top Planning Japan Co., Ltd. to establish such plant to process both the cashew nuts and its shell into fuel.

H.E. Dith Tina requested the company to ensure the compliance with the principles of environmental conservation in its processing and to study the possibility of processing cashew into food and agriculture fertiliser.

Between 2019 and 2022, Cambodia exported approximately 184.90 tonnes of processed cashew nuts to Japan, including 126.44 tonnes exported in 2022.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press