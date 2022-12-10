World-Bays Club’s 2022 World Congress in Preah Sihanouk Province Kicks Off

The 16th World Congress of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World (World-Bays Club) was officially kick-started in Preah Sihanouk province this morning under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Mr. Michel Bujold, President of the World-Bays Club and Mr. Bruno Bodard, the club’s Founder and General Manager were also present on the occasion.

Themed “Bay of Peace, Bay of Hope”, the 2022 World Congress is an excellent opportunity to promote Cambodia’s tourism potential to the world, especially to the members of the World-Bays Club.

The World-Bays Club was founded in 1997 in Berlin, Germany. Headquartered in Vannes, France, the club is currently composed of 44 member bays in 26 countries. Cambodia became a club’s full member in its 7th World Congress in Tobago, Senegal on May 26, 2011.

The World Congress of World-Bays Club is convened annually. This is an important forum to provide an opportunity for the club’s members to meet and exchange experience on coastal management, to raise their challenges to find solutions for sustainable bay management to maintain beauty and attract tourists, as well as to promote tourism destinations and products.

This is the second time for Cambodia to organise this world event. The first time was in 2013 at Bokor Thansur Resort, Kampot province.

Cambodia’s coastline stretches about 450 kilometres in four provinces – Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Kampot and Kep.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press