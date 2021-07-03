World’s Endangered Asiatic Black Bear and Asian Elephant Found in Cambodia

Endangered Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus) and Asian elephant (Elephas maximus) listed in the IUCN red list of threatened species have been spotted in Cambodia’s forests.

The good news was shared recently by the Ministry of Environment, adding that the Asiatic black bears and the Asian elephants are present in the protected areas in the northeastern, eastern, northern and southwestern of Cambodia.

The researchers from the Ministry of Environment found them in Cambodian wildlife sanctuaries through camera traps between March and May 2021.

H.E. Neth Pheaktra, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Environment said that the presence of rare wild animal species in Cambodia is a good news.

Reportedly, the extinction of the Asiatic black bears and Asian elephants was threatened by habitat loss and poaching for illegal trade of their skin, toenails, gallstones, ivory and captivity.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press