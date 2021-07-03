COVID-19: Daily Cases Almost 1,000 for Three Consecutive Days

There are 948 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Cambodia this morning; bringing the tally to 53,298, the Ministry of Health announced in a press release.

According to the same source, among the new infections, 44 are imported, and the rest are community cases linked to the Feb. 20 outbreak.

Besides, the total number of recovered cases rose to 46,123 after 615 more patients have recovered from the pandemic.

But at the same time, 36 new deaths were registered; the death toll thus jumped to 696.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press