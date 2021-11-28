World’s First Bengal Florican Breeding Centre in Siem Reap Province

The construction of the world’s first Bengal Florican breeding centre has been completed.

The news was shared by Mr. Khim Finan, Banteay Srei District Governor, adding that the centre is located at the Angkor Centre for Conservation of Biodiversity (ACCB), in the compound of Kbal Spean resort of Banteay Srei district, Siem Reap province.

The Bengal Florican breeding centre is a programme for the world’s first Bengal Florican breeding that will help maintain safe environment for the birds to rehabilitate, develop eggs and raise their babies.

Eggs of Bengal Florican collected from the forest will be hatched and the babies will be raised at the centre before including the birds to the breeding programme with a hope to release them back to the forest in future, continued the district governor.

Bengal Florican is the rarest bird species in the world and has been classified into the most endangered species on the IUCN’s red list.

The birds are present only in Cambodia, India and Nepal, and there are less than 500 of them in the world, including some 100 in Cambodia.

According to Mr. Khim Finan, the establishment of the world’s first Bengal Florican breeding centre stands as an essential move to prevent the extinction of those rare birds.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press