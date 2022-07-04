Wrestling Federation Targets Over Four Gold Medals at SEA Games

Wrestling Federation of Cambodia (WFC) has set an ambitious target to get more than four gold medals at the 32nd SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The target was unveiled by WFC President H.E. Vath Chamroeun during the federation's recent general assembly to review the past achievements and set out its 2021-2025 mandate at its headquarters here in Phnom Penh.

According to the WFC president, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) as well as the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports have set the gold medal index of two for the federation.

Driven by the good performance of the athletes, solid training by the coach Mr. Komeil Ghasemi (a gold medalist), and strong commitment among all players, H.E. Vath Chamroeun is positive that it can win more than four gold medals from the 2023 SEA Games.

The WFC president also encouraged the families of the athletes to continue motivating them to achieve the target not only to advance the sport, but also to profile Cambodia as the SEA Games host.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press