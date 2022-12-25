2023 Rainy Season to Begin in Mid-May

The 2023 rainy season is expected to begin in mid-May, but for lowland and coastal areas, it would start in the first week of May, according to the first long-term weather forecast by the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology released recently.

The rainy season will bring from low to moderate rainfalls, said the same source, calling for vigilance of possible thunder, lightning, and gusts.

Even though there would be moderate rain during the dry season and at the beginning of the rainy season, the ministry urged the public, especially those living far from water sources, to continue conserving and saving water for necessary use.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press