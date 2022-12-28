A Giant Mekong Catfish Released and Tracked

A giant Mekong catfish, locally known as Trey Reach belonging to Cambodia’s second biggest freshwater fish species, was released recently with a tracking device for conservation purpose.

The work was led by the Fisheries Administration of Kandal province in collaboration with the Inland Fisheries Research and Development Institute.

Caught earlier by local fishermen, the Giant Mekong catfish weighted 46 kilogrammes and was 157 centimetres long was released into the Mekong River in Prek Tamak commune, Ksach Kandal district of Kandal province.

Giant Mekong catfish was on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Endangered Species and its fishing, buying, selling, and transporting have been strictly banned by Cambodian authority since 1956.

It belongs to the top three largest fish species of Cambodia which are giant freshwater stingray, giant Mekong catfish, and giant barb.

Giant Mekong catfish can reproduce from the age of 6-8 years old and can live up to 60 years.

The attached tracking device will allow fisheries scientists to understand the traffic and living situation of the fish and support it as needed.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press