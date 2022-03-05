A Triathlon Medal in Vietnam’s SEA Games 2022 Aimed

Cambodia aims for a medal for Triathlon in the SEA Games 2022 to be held in May in Vietnam.

The target was revealed by Mr. Ngin Sokpanha, Secretary General of Cambodia Triathlon Federation (CTF), adding that Cambodian athletes are training hard and get ready to achieve it.

This hard training also meant for winning a gold medal for Aquathlon in the 32nd SEA Games in 2023 hosted by Cambodia.

Fourteen Triathlon athletes, 5 of them are female, will join 4 subjects in the upcoming SEA Games 2022.

The four subjects include two international standard triathlon (men-women’s 1,500 metre swimming + 40 kilometre cycling + 10 kilometre running), and two Duathlon (men-women’s 10 kilometre running + 40 kilometre cycling + 5 kilometre running), he emphasised.

Cambodia prepares 30 kinds of sports for the SEA Games 2022, according to Mr. Pon Sok, President of National Centre for Sports Training of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports.

The 30 sports include two obligatory sports (swimming and athletics), 23 Olympic and Asian sports, and 5 regional and traditional sports ( Vovinam, Khmer Boxing, Kickboxing, Petanque and Bodybuilding), he added.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press