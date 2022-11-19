AFD to Continue Supporting Cambodia’s Tourism Human Resource Development

AKP Phnom Penh, French Development Agency (AFD) has pledged to continue its support for the training and capacity building of both institutions and staff serving in tourism sector.

The pledge was made by Ms. Sandrine Boucher, AFD Country Director for Cambodia during a meeting with H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism here in Phnom Penh this week.

H.E. Thong Khon underlined Cambodia’s tourism situation, policy and strategic plan on tourism development, impact of COVID-19 and government’s measures, crisis prevention, resilience building and post-crisis restoration.

The minister recalled Ms. Sandrine Boucher on the AFD’s contribution to the country’s tourism development.

The agency has provided 1.5 million Euros as grant aid for the Tourism Commercial Capacity Building Programme (TCBP) and 11 million Euros as concessional loan for construction project of Vocational School of Tourism (VST) in Phnom Penh capital and Preah Sihanouk province, he emphasised.

Ms. Sandrine Boucher spoke highly of Cambodia’s policy and strategic plan on tourism recovery during and after COVID-19.

AFD will continue supporting the construction of VST in other potential provinces in the Kingdom, she added.

The National Vocational School of Tourism is scheduled to break ground on Nov. 24 under the presidency of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press