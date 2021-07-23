Air Passengers Allowed to Book Hotels for COVID-19 Quarantine

Passengers, both national and foreigners, travelling to Cambodia by air are allowed to book hotels themselves for COVID-19 quarantine practice.

According to a press release AKP received this morning, the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Combatting COVID-19 has decided to put into use hotel booking service at two partner hotels: Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel & Residence and Courtyard by Marriott Phnom Penh for air passengers.

Interested passengers are required to make the hotel reservations directly via www.sokhahotels.com.kh/phnompenh or www.courtyardphnompenh.com and two days before their departure for Cambodia

Passengers are asked to show the documents related to hotel reservations and other immigration documents as well as a COVID-19 negative medical certificate to authorities upon their arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport.

With this offer, US$2,000 deposit for the COVID-19 service during quarantine is not required, unless passengers choose to conduct COVID-19 quarantine at designated centre by Cambodian authorities.

The COVID-19 test costs during 14-day stay at booked hotels will be borne by hotels.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Press