ASEAN and U.S. Leaders Launch Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

The ASEAN Leaders and U.S. President H.E. Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. launched here this afternoon at the 10th annual ASEAN-U.S. Summit in Phnom Penh the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) to further demonstrate the United States’ prioritisation in the bloc and the ASEAN-led regional architecture especially peace and prosperity.

The information was shared by Secretary of State at the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Kung Phoak, Spokesperson for the 40th and 41st Summits and Related Summits at a press conference this evening.

On the occasion, he continued, the ASEAN and U.S. Leaders also expressed their commitment to further enhance the cooperation between both sides and exchanged their views on trade and economy and so on.

According to the White House, in the summit, H.E. Joseph Robinette Biden reaffirmed the U.S.’ strong support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, building on the historic success of the first-ever ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit in Washington, DC earlier this year.

Under the framework of the newly established ASEAN-U.S. Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the U.S. and ASEAN will institutionalise and expand cooperation in each of these important areas, in order to support robust implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and promote a free and open region that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.

H.E. Joseph Robinette Biden also reviewed implementation of the many new ASEAN-U.S. initiatives that he has launched with ASEAN Leaders over the past year, and also announced several new initiatives designed to support the four pillars of the ASEAN Outlook: maritime cooperation, connectivity, the UN sustainable development goals, and economic cooperation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press