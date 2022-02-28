ASEAN Believes in Peaceful Solution to Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is deeply concerned over the evolving situation and armed hostilities in Ukraine and expresses its conviction that there is still room for a peaceful dialogue to solve the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“We believe that there is still room for a peaceful dialogue to prevent the situation from getting out of control,” reads a statement of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers on the situation in Ukraine shared by the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation this morning.

For peace, security and harmonious co-existence to prevail, it is the responsibility of all parties to uphold the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and equal rights of all nations, it underlined.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers therefore called for utmost restraint and dialogues to reduce the tensions.

“We call on all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and make utmost efforts to pursue dialogues through all channels, including diplomatic means to contain the situation, to de-escalate tensions, and to seek peaceful resolution in accordance with international law, the principles of the United Nations Charter and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia,” said the statement.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press