ASEANTA Urges for ATCAF Implementation Expansion

ASEAN Tourism Association (ASEANTA) has proposed to scope the implementation of the ASEAN Travel Corridor Arrangement Framework (ATCAF) on leisure or short visit.

The recommendations were underlined in a message from ASEANTA President Mr. Eddy Krismeidi Soemawilaga to H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, to congratulate the success of ATF 2022 hosted by Cambodia from Jan. 16 to 22.

The expansion of ATCAF is to facilitate more intra-ASEAN travel, and at the same time jointly tap key source markets outside ASEAN, especially for those countries that are ready, he added.

In the message, the ASEANTA president also expressed his appreciation for the bold statement made by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen to promote Intra-ASEAN and border reopening for tourists coming from ASEAN countries.

ASEAN countries may consider the establishment of corridor including utilisation of ATCAF adopted by the ASEAN leaders in 2021, which is currently still limited to business and essential travel, he continued.

To support the initiative, interoperability of digital health applications is needed to create more seamless and safe international travel with ASEAN region.

According to Mr. Eddy Krismeidi Soemawilaga, ASEANTA stands ready to support and work together with relevant parties in realising this initiative.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press