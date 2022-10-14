At Least 25 Leaders Expected at ASEAN Summits, Special Gifts Ready to Welcome Them

At least 25 country leaders of countries and key development partners are expected to attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits and will receive special gifts from Cambodia.

Speaking at a recent graduation ceremony for students of Phnom Penh International University, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen was committed to provide a unique hospitality to all participating leaders.

According to the Prime Minister, Cambodia has prepared 25 watches made in Cambodia as souvenirs for the leaders who will attend the ASEAN Summits and Related Summits to happen from Nov. 8 to 13.

As planned, the leaders of the 18 member countries of the East Asia Summit, including nine ASEAN country leaders, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States will attend the summits.

Invitation was also extended to the leaders of major development partners such as the World Bank (WB), International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Trade Organisation (WTO), World Health Organisation (WHO), European Union (EU), World Economic Forum, and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

H.E. Chum Sounry, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has told the local media that General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar will not be invited due to little progress of the implementation of the five-point agreement to resolve political crisis in the country.

As the Chair of ASEAN in 2022, Cambodia is committed to leading ASEAN under the theme “ASEAN A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together” and providing the best hospitality it can offer for all participating delegates.

Experts see items high in ASEAN Summits’ agenda such as post-COVID-19 recovery, geopolitical tension between China and the United States, political crisis in Myanmar, South China Sea and Taiwan Strait issues, Russian-Ukraine war, and climate change.

