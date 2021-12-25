Ban On Thailand To End Soon Following Changes In Doping Law

The amendment to Thailand’s Sports Doping Control Act 2012 is expected to be completed next month in bid to end a ban imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Thailand has been amending 24 sections of the law related to WADA standards, with the draft amendments to be submitted to the cabinet next Tuesday.

“The amendment process is expected to completed by January 2022.

“Upon the completion of the amendment process, concerned agency will liaise with WADA on the lifting of the ban. Thailand will also make an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) again on the use of national flag at the international sports events,” he said in a statement.

He added that the government did not ignore the matter and has been striving to address the problem from the very start to reach satisfactory solution the soonest.

“This is also to prevent socio-economic impact and to boost morale of the athletes and concerned staff,” he said.

In October, it was declared that Thailand had failed to comply with the World Anti-Doping Code 2021 by WADA due to the lack of full implementation of the 2021’s World Anti-Doping Code.

Following the ban, Thailand was ineligible to be awarded the right to host major regional and international sporting events during the suspension.

Besides that, Thailand also lost their WADA privileges, which include membership of their representatives to boards, committees, bodies or association until their countries are reinstated or for a period of one year, whichever is longer.

Despite the ban, Thai athletes were allowed to compete in regional, continental or world championships but their national flag will not be allowed to fly other than at the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games until reinstatement, or whichever is longer.

Due to the ban, only the Badminton Association of Thailand’s flag was raised during the award ceremony after mixed doubles, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won their first world championship tittle at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain

Source: NAM News Network