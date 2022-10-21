Banteay Srei and Angkor Thom District Halls to Move out of Angkor Area

Banteay Srei District Hall of Siem Reap province will be relocated to Run Taek development area located in Tani village, Run Taek commune, Banteay Srei district.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen made the announcement this morning while holding a get-together with almost 2,000 families who have volunteered to move out of Angkor area to Run Taek development area.

At the same time, he added, Angkor Thom District Hall of Siem Reap province will move to Peak Sneng development area in Peak Sneng Chas village, Peak Sneng commune, Angkor Thom district.

“The people have volunteered to move out of Angkor area, how can the authorities refuse to leave?” Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

More than 6,000 families have so far been relocated to Run Taek, while 3,000 others to Peak Sneng.

The Premier is scheduled to meet with residents in Peak Sneng development area tomorrow morning.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press