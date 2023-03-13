Cambodia, Australia to Strengthen Cooperation in Various Sectors

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, received here this morning newly appointed Ambassador of Australia H.E. Justin Kevin Whyatt.

According to the Premier’s Personal Assistant H.E. Eang Sophalleth, during the courtesy meeting, H.E. Justin Kevin Whyatt expressed his delight to return for a mission in Cambodia after more than 20 years, and lauded Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s wise leadership in rapidly developing the country, effectively preventing the COVID-19 spread, and successfully organising and chairing the ASEAN Summits and Related Meetings, thus enhancing the Kingdom’s prestige and reputation on the international scene.

The new Australian diplomat pledged to do his best to foster the bilateral relations, cooperation and partnership in different areas, including people-to-people and investors-to-investors relations, agriculture, health, mine clearance, social affairs, democracy and human rights, national defence, and prevention of cross-border crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other crimes.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen extended warm welcome to H.E. Justin Kevin Whyatt, and thanked the Government and people of Australia for their donation in COVID-19 vaccines as well as for their cooperation in mine clearance, economy, trade and investment sectors.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister also expressed his satisfaction with the cooperation between the two countries, mainly in agriculture. Australia has helped Cambodia establish CARDI (Cambodian Agricultural Research and Development Institute) which has researched for new varieties of rice, making Cambodian rice the world’s best rice for many times, he recalled.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)