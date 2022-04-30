Cambodia Calls for Single Standard for Press Freedom

Cambodia is disappointed that some countries have not applied the Single Standard for the press freedom while the world is discussing ways to foster freedom of expression, press freedom and freedom of information.

The remarks were made by H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Information, on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day 2022.

“Recently, in the Russia-Ukraine war, there have been tendencies to close down these and those (TV) stations, which is against the principles of freedom of expression and press freedom,” he said. “We hope that all will apply one Single Standard in carrying out the press freedom and freedom of expression so that everyone can have full information.”

Some countries have shut down Russia Today and other Russia-related media outlets, and abusive words against Russia have been allowed on Telegram and Facebook, following the Russia-Ukraine war.

Yesterday, at a get-together with over 500 Cambodian delegates and athletes before their departure for the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, also raised about the “Single Standard” issue, stressing that it exists only in the sports sector.

“Don’t talk about international standard for democracy, human rights, political issue …, only the sports sector have international standard,” the Premier said.

Cambodia is going to mark this year’s World Press Freedom Day on May 3 under the theme “Journalism Under Digital Siege”.

