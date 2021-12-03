Cambodia-China Bilateral Trade Tops US$8.9 Billion in Ten Months

The two-way trade between Cambodia and China reached US$8,931 million in the first ten months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 38.56 percent.

Figures from the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia stated that from January to October 2021, Cambodia exported US$1,222 million worth of goods to China, a 49 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

At the same time, Cambodia imported goods worth in a total of US$7,709 million from China, up 37 percent

H.E. Pen Sovicheat, Spokesperson at the Ministry of Commerce, said that the bilateral trade between Cambodia and China has increased, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting the strength of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Cambodia and China are expected to implement the bilateral free trade agreement earlier next year, which will further boost trade and investment between both nations.

