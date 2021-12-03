COVID-19: 23 New Infections, 21 New Recoveries, 4 New Deaths

Only 24 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cambodia this morning, bringing the national counts to 120,207, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

These are PCR test results, pointed out the ministry, adding that 4 of them were imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Besides, 21 more patients have successfully been cured, but 4 new deaths (3 of them have not been vaccinated) were recorded; the total recovered and death cases in the Kingdom rose to 116,569 and 2,953, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press