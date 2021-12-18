Cambodia Committed for SEA Games 2023

AKP Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has expressed Cambodia’s commitment to host the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games 2023 successfully.

Addressing at the inauguration ceremony of Morodok Techo National Sports Complex’s Main Stadium in Phnom Penh this morning Samdech Techo Hun Sen has called for join forces for the successful hosting of this regional sports events.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the budget, necessary facilities, human resources … have to be ready before the events in 2023.

“We have so far reserved KHR 30,000 million, approximately US$8 million per year since 2017 for the two games,” he underlined.

The SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games in 2023 will be organised in Phnom Penh capital and provinces of Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kep and Kampot.

Tentatively, Phnom Penh will host many types of sports, Siem Reap will accommodate cycling, Preah Sihanouk will be venue for Jet Ski and sailing, Kep will host triathlon, and Kampot will handle traditional boat, canoeing and kayaking competitions.

Cambodia will host the SEA Games-ASEAN Para Games 2023 in May 2023; and there will be about 40 kinds of sports in the SEA Games.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press