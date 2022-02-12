Cambodia Economic Census 2022 to be Conducted Next Month

Cambodia economic census 2022 will be executed from Mar. 1 to 31 and will engage approximately 5,000 officials in collecting the needed data, according to the minister of planning.

The Senior Minister and Minister of Planning H.E. Chhay Than reaffirmed the planning early this week when presiding over a hybrid virtual and in-person meeting of the Economic Census Committee on the census process.

He added that the economic census 2022 will be the second of its kind for Cambodia, as the first one was in 2011.

The data from the economic census is crucial inputs for development policy on socio-economy, environment and people’s welfare, and serves as indicators of sustainable development goals 2016-2030, he continued.

According to H.E. Chhay Than, in 2021 there were a total of 743,532 economic entities throughout Cambodia which was an increase of about 47 percent compared with the 2011 data

