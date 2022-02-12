February 12, 2022

Cambodia News Gazette

Are You Ready for Latest News?

Cambodia, Kuwait Discuss Parliamentary Cooperation

Cambodia and Kuwait have discussed cooperation of the two nations’ parliaments.
The discussion was made between H.E. Mrs. Ty Borasy, President of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, Propaganda, and Information Commission of Cambodian Senate and H.E. Zaher Alkhurainej, Ambassador of Kuwait to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh yesterday afternoon.
The cooperation is expected to contribute vitally to further strengthening the ties of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two governments and peoples.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press

Leave a Reply

You May Like