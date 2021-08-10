Cambodia Expects Vovinam’s Medal for 2022 SEA Games

Cambodia expects to earn more medals for Vovinam for the upcoming 2022 SEA Games to be held in April and May 2022 in Vietnam.

The optimism was shared this morning by H.E. Ou Ratana, President of Cambodia Vovinam Federation (CVF), adding that the committee is committed to achieve gold, silver, and bronze medals.

There will be 15 subjects of Vovinam in the games, including 9 performances and 6 types of martial arts that the committee has already prepared for and hoped to succeed, he said.

The committee is working pushing technical training for the Cambodian athletes at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Vovinam players and other athletes will have a closed gathering training shortly at Morodok Techo National Stadium for the upcoming 31st SEA Games in Vietnam.

According to CVF president, Vovinam is one of the Cambodia’s potential sports wherein the country have earned medals in various world competitions.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press