Cambodia Exports Over 460,000 Tonnes of Milled Rice in Ten Months

Cambodia exported some 460,169 tonnes of milled rice in January-October this year, netting US$393 million, according to figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF).

The total milled rice export decreased by 14 percent compared to the same period last year.

China remains the top market for Cambodian rice importing some 230,000 tonnes, followed by EU countries and ASEAN nations with 115,000 tonnes and 43,000 tonnes, respectively.

Some 70,000 tonnes others were shipped to other destinations including Australia and countries in Africa.

Of the total exports, fragrant rice accounted about 71 percent or some 327,000 tonnes.

MAFF Minister H.E. Veng Sakhon explained the decreasing amount of milled rice export largely by double increase in transport fees and shortage of containers for shipping the commodity in the light of Covid-19 pandemic.

In the January-October, Cambodia exported more than 6.3 million tonnes of agricultural products, mainly milled rice, paddy rice, mangoes, banana, pomelos, pepper, and other products to 68 countries.

This netted over US$4 billion, 87.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

