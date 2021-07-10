Cambodia Gets Up to 4 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines This Morning

AKP Phnom Penh,One million doses of Sinopharm and three million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines Cambodia bought from China arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport this morning.

H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State for the Ministry of Health, and her colleagues welcomed the arrival of the vaccines at the airport.

According to the secretary of state, the newly arrived vaccines will continue to be provided to high-risk provinces.

Cambodia has so far got in total over 16 million doses of vaccines: 5.2 million doses of Sinopharm, 10.5 million doses of Sinovac, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD).

Another one million doses will arrive Phnom Penh later this month, H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath said, adding that Cambodia will receive all the planned 20 million doses by August.

With all these vaccines in stock, Cambodia can achieve its goal of vaccinating 10 million adult people by November this year.

In the first virtual cabinet meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said Cambodia will consider the vaccination of children under 18 years old, as well as the provision of the 3rd doses.

Cambodia has spent around US$170 million to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to the 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD) via COVAX Facility and 2.2 million doses of Sinopharm donated by China.

As of July 9, the vaccination coverage against COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia reached 47.93 percent. The figures from the National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination show that 4,793,197 people have got their first dose, of them 3,628,754 have fully been vaccinated.

Phnom Penh capital announced to end the COVID-19 vaccination campaign on July 8, after it began on Feb. 10, 2021. H.E. Mrs. Or Vandine, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and Chairwoman of National Ad-hoc Commission for COVID-19 Vaccination, said that more than 2.1 million people of 18 years old and over in Phnom Penh have been fully vaccinated against the deadly disease.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press