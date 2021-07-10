ATF 2022 to be Organised in Preah Sihanouk Province

AKP Phnom Penh, The Royal Government of Cambodia has allowed the Ministry of Tourism to relocate the organisation of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2022 to Preah Sihanouk province.

The decision was reflected in a letter issued on July 8 by the Council of Ministers.

Hosted by Cambodia, ATF 2022 will take place from Jan. 16 to 22, 2022 along with the Meeting of ASEAN National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) and physical Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers.

A manageable miniature TRAVEX travel fair has also been planned for during the meeting.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press