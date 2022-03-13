Cambodia, India to Further Foster Education Cooperation

Cambodia and India are committed to further foster cooperation on education between the two countries.

The commitment was made in a meeting between H.E. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports and H.E. Ms. Devyani Uttam Khobragade, Indian Ambassador to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Mar. 10.

H.E. Hang Chuon Naron underlined the long-lasting relations and collaboration between Cambodia and India.

The minister recalled H.E. Ms. Devyani Uttam Khobragade on the Indian government’s contribution to Cambodia’s educational development through provision of scholarships, and education technology development.

The two sides also discussed about the formulation of a cooperative education Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries, especially in fostering education technology.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press