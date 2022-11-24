Cambodia, Indonesia to Boost Bilateral Agricultural Cooperation

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Indonesia will further promote their bilateral cooperation, mainly in the field of agriculture.

In their courtesy meeting here at the Peace Palace this morning, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and visiting H.E. Ms. Puan Maharani, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia discussed regional and global issues of common interest as well as bilateral cooperation, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Assistant to the Cambodian Premier.

H.E. Ms. Puan Maharani noted more potential for both countries to expand their relations and cooperation, especially through the deepening of the ties between their parliaments and between their peoples and the cooperation in the agricultural sector and others.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked the Indonesian side to encourage its investors to invest in building facilities for rice storage, drying and milling in Cambodia for export to Indonesia.

Indonesian companies can also cooperate with Cambodian farmers to plant the rice species they want for the export, he added.

Besides, Samdech Techo Prime Minister laid stress on the importance of direct flights between the two countries which will contribute to enhancing the relations between the two Parliaments and the two peoples and boost tourism.

H.E. Ms. Puan Maharani, who takes over the chairmanship of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) as President of the 44th AIPA General Assembly, highly valued Cambodia’s successful hosting of ASEAN Summits and Related Summits and AIPA General Assembly, bringing a lot of progresses to the region.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press