Cambodia, Japan Agree to Bring Bilateral Relations to New Level

Cambodia and Japan have agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship, from strategic partnership to comprehensive strategic partnership.

The agreement was made by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his Japanese counterpart H.E. KISHIDA Fumio, during their bilateral talks on April 23 in Kumamoto city, Japan, on the sidelines of the 4th Asia-Pacific Water Summit, according to H.E. Kao Kim Hourn, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister.

The two leaders also spoke highly of the progress in their relations and cooperation, mainly in the fields of water, security and national defence, and human resource training for UN peacekeeping missions.

H.E. KISHIDA Fumio reaffirmed Japan’s continued support for the development of the deep-sea port in Sihanoukville in order to contribute to the development of Cambodia.

The Japanese Prime Minister reiterated that Japan will continue to cooperate and support Cambodia as the ASEAN Chair in the Myanmar issue and to work with Cambodia on the South China Sea issue, Korean Peninsula issue and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked Japan for its support for the deep sea-port development, stressing that it will boost the country’s exports and facilitate its imports without relying on the ports of other countries in the region.

The Cambodian Premier hoped that Japan will continue to assist Cambodia in developing the irrigation system, clean water, wastewater treatment, and security and national defence.

Following the bilateral meeting, the two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation between H.E. Lim Kean Hor, Cambodian Minister of Water Resources and Meteorology and H.E. Tetsuo Saitō, Japanese Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Cambodia and Japan will commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties and the 10th Anniversary of their strategic partnership in 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press