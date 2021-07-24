Cambodia Reports 860 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 More Deaths

Cambodia today confirmed 860 new COVID-19 infections, including 395 imported cases, pushing the national total caseload to 72,104, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

Thirty-two more fatalities had been recorded, taking the overall death toll to 1,254, the ministry said, adding that, 1,074 other patients had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 64,548.

The South-east Asian nation began an anti-COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb 10, with China being the key vaccine supplier.

MoH’s secretary of state and spokeswoman, Or Vandine, said, about 10.9 million vaccine doses had been administered, with 6.55 million people receiving their first dose and 4.36 million having completed the two-dose inoculation.

The kingdom is targeting to inoculate at least 10 million out of its 16-million population by Nov

Source: NAM News Network