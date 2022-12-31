Cambodia, Russia to Foster Security Collaboration

Cambodia and Russia are committed to further promote the cooperation in all sectors, especially in security.

The commitment was made in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng and H.E. Anatoly Borovik, Ambassador of Russian Federation to Cambodia here in Phnom Penh on Dec. 29.

H.E. Anatoly Borovik underlined that Russian Law Enforcement Agency has worked closely with Cambodia’s Law Enforcement Agency, particularly on training Cambodian national police in Russia on security focusing on anti-transnational crimes, anti-terrorism, counter-extremist activities, and anti-cryptocurrency, adding that there will be more of such training in 2023.

The diplomat thanked the Royal Government of Cambodia for the cooperation under the UN framework, recalling that Cambodia has supported Russia’s initiative on countering the use of technologies for criminal purpose.

He also applauded Cambodia for successfully hosting the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits and the warm hospitality for participating Russian leaders.

Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng thanked the government of Russia for helping train Cambodian national police on security and beyond.

The two sides agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation between in the coming years.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press