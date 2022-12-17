Cambodia Satisfied with Bilateral Relations with Germany

AKP Phnom Penh, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, expressed his satisfaction with the progress Cambodia and Germany have made together over the years.

In a bilateral meeting with H.E. Olaf SCHOLZ, Federal Chancellor of Germany, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Dec. 14, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also hoped that the cooperation will continue to grow in areas of mutual interests such as trade, investment, digital economy, human capital, and micro, small, and medium enterprises, among others, according to a press release of the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made public last night.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister took the opportunity to thank Germany for selling 200 MW generator to Cambodia in 2019 to fill the gap of energy needs due to severe draught. He also shared that renewable energy now accounts for 62 percent of the country’s energy supply, and Cambodia is strongly committed to move towards clean and green energy in the near future.

In response, H.E. Olaf SCHOLZ commended Cambodia’s efforts to promote development and improve the well-being of the people. He also welcomed Cambodia’s commitment toward a green future, and expressed Germany’s readiness to support in this endeavour. On energy issue, he shared that Germany is doubling its efforts to become energy independent, and suggested that Cambodia makes the right decision on its energy strategy.

H.E. Olaf SCHOLZ also briefed Germany’s efforts to address the war in Ukraine, in particular his numerous conversations with Russia to find acceptable solutions to all the concerned parties. In addition, he voiced strong objection to the use or threat of nuclear, and underscored that any use of nuclear, whether small or large, will be of catastrophic consequences. He also added that as of now, there are millions of Ukrainian refugees in Europe, and 1 million in Germany alone.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister reiterated that Cambodia, as a rule-based and responsible country, strictly adheres to the United Nations Charter, and the universally recognised laws, norms and principles, and strongly objects annexation, use and threat of force against another sovereign state. He also informed that Cambodia already co-sponsored the United Nations Resolution on these matters, and issued statements calling for an immediate ceasefire and a return to dialogue in its capacity as the ASEAN Chair, which further reaffirmed the country’s commitments to international obligations.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister believed that Germany has a key role in bringing about a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine. Moreover, he expressed his hope that concerned parties will refrain from actions that may escalate and increase violence, and that a conducive environment can be created for humanitarian assistance to be delivered to those most in need. He also informed that Cambodia will provide training to 15 Ukrainian deminers in January 2023 in Phnom Penh, and will dispatch a team of experts to conduct another training for Ukrainian deminers in April 2023 in Poland with the support from Japan.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister and H.E. Olaf SCHOLZ shared the same view on the importance of a peaceful dialogue in ending the war in Ukraine, and look forwards to working together to help bring about peace and stability to the people of Ukraine.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press