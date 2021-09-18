Cambodia to Get 6 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines This Month

Cambodia will receive this month in total 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines ordered from China, said Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at a press conference held here this morning at the Peace Palace following the launching ceremony of vaccination campaign for children aged from 6 to under 12 years old.

On Sept. 24, 3 million doses will arrive in Phnom Penh and on Sept. 26 or 27, there will be 3 million more, he pointed out, adding that they will be used as the booster doses.

Cambodia will have enough vaccines for the under-12s and the booster doses with the 6 million doses which will arrive soon, the 4 million doses remaining in stock and the 3 million doses pledged by China during the recent visit of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister H.E. Wang Yi to Cambodia, he added.

As of Sept. 16, for the target of 10 million adults, 9,805,109 people have obtained their first jab, or 98.05 percent, among them 8,767,740 have been fully vaccinated.

For the children-youth aged 12 to under 18 years old, 1,721,924 or 87.54 percent of the nearly two-million target have received their first dose, while 1,236,594 already got their second dose.

Moreover, the booster doses have been administered to 806,717 people.

If we add all the figures, Cambodia has so far vaccinated about 72.04 percent of the total population of 16 million.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press