Cambodia to Mark 70th Birthday Ceremony of His Majesty the King Tomorrow

The 70th birthday ceremony of His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, will be held on May 14.

Generally, during the ceremony, His Majesty the King goes to province where Buddhist monks chant the religious scriptures and praise for the good health of him. In return, the monarch presents offerings including some amount of money as donation for the development of the pagoda.

After the ceremony, King Norodom Sihamoni provides donation including rice, mosquito nets, blankets, scarves, T-shirts, sarongs, pants and some money to needy villagers.

The civil servants, workers and employees have a day on May 14.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse