Cambodia to Receive All Planned Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines by End of July

Cambodia would get all the planned 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 10 million people or 62 percent of the total population by the end of this month.

The information was shared by H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health while welcoming the arrival of 1 million doses of Sinopharm Cambodia bought from China at Phnom Penh International Airport this morning.

The secretary of state continued that in August, 3 million doses of Sinovac would arrive in Cambodia and 2 million more in September for the vaccination of children between 12 and 17 years old.

According to H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Cambodia will obtain 332,000 doses of AstraZeneca donated by Japan tomorrow, and some 1 million doses of Johnson & Johnson via COVAX Facility in the near future.

With the newly arrived Sinopharm vaccines, Cambodia has received in total over 17 million doses of vaccines through purchase and donations: 6.2 million doses of Sinopharm, 10.5 million doses of Sinovac, and 324,000 doses of AstraZeneca/SII (COVISHIELD).

As of yesterday, 6,334,378 adult people have got their first jab, or 63.34 percent of the planned 10 million people for the vaccination, among them 4,253,792 have been fully vaccinated.

