Cambodia’s COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 70,000 Mark This Morning

The total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cambodia crossed the 70,000 mark this morning after 811 new cases, of which 300 imported, were detected, said the Ministry of Health in a press release.

The ministry continued that over 10 percent or 7,524 of the national count of 70,419 were imported cases.

At the same time, it added, 798 newly recovered cases were reported; bringing the total number of cured patients in the Kingdom to 62,577.

Besides, COVID-19 killed 20 more people; the death toll rose to 1,188, the same source pointed out.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press