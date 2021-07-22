Safety Measures Reminded for Adventure Tourism

Noticing rising potential of adventure tourism, the Ministry of Tourism has reminded the tourism sub-sector to ensure the safety measures against COVID-19 to sustain the business.

The ministry circulated the reminder yesterday, stressing the three Do’s and three Dont’s guided by the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, amid the threat of the pandemic it noticed a surge especially of domestic tourists heading for adventure tourism as well as eco and community based tourism.

The trend, it added, generates direct income for the local service providers, so to sustain it the tourism sub-sector needs to be resilient against COVID-19, so that it can continue to positively contribute to the overall tourism in Cambodia.

The ministry also called on the establishment of sufficient sanitation facilities including latrines to maintain the beauty and secure the local environment and natural resources.

Common adventure and eco tourism sites include the mountain ranges, resorts and areas at Knang Phsar, Oral, Kirirom, Chi Phat, Areng, Peam Krasop, Sre Ambel, Veal Thom, Samlot, Phnom Tbeng, Samot Chheu, Ramsar sites, Boeung Tonle Sap, Phnom Koulen, and so on.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press