Cambodia, Vietnam Laud Economic Partnership

The Kingdom of Cambodia and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam have spoken highly of their economic partnership, bringing about their bilateral trade volume to US$10 billion this year.

The appreciation was made by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and visiting Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue, during their courtesy meeting here at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh this morning, according to H.E. Eang Sophalleth, Personal Assistant to the Cambodian Premier.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said good economic partnership will help promote the relations between the two countries in terms of politics and other domains.

For his part, H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue expressed his delight with the good relationship and cooperation, especially on trade between the two neighbouring nations.

The Vietnamese NA chairman congratulated Cambodia on its rapid development as well as its success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and hosting the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister agreed with H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue’s request to further deepen both countries’ cooperation in all sectors.

H.E. Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Cambodia on Nov. 19 for an official and friendly visit and for the 43rd AIPA General Assembly to be held from Nov. 20 to 25 in Phnom Penh.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press