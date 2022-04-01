Cambodia, Vietnam Speak Highly of Bilateral Cooperation

Cambodia and Vietnam lauded the progress of their bilateral cooperation and are committed to further strengthen it.

That was the spirit of the meeting here early this week between Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, and Colonel Nguyen Thanh Chinh, out-going Vietnamese Defence Attaché in Cambodia.

Samdech Pichey Sena Tea Banh appreciated Colonel. Nguyen Thanh Chinh’s mission in Cambodia that contributes to further strengthening the ties of friendship between the two neighbours.

Both sides also discussed about more exchange visits and joint exercise on counter terrorism, transnational crime, drug trafficking and delivery of humanitarian relief for those along the border affected by natural disasters.

Colonel Nguyen Thanh Chinh thanked Samdech Tea Banh and was positive that his successor will continue the good cooperation with Cambodia.

