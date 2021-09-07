Cambodia Women’s National Football Team to Leave for Training in China in Late September

Cambodia women’s national football team will be dispatched for a 90-day training in China later this month, the Football Federation of Cambodia (FFC) said in a recent announcement.

This is the first ever female national team to compete in the 32nd SEA Games to be hosted by Cambodia in 2023.

FFC in collaboration with the Government of China through the Cambodian SEA Games Organising Committee (CAMSOC) will send 22 female football players for the training, FFC pointed out.

The 22 female football players are from different clubs including Kampong Speu Provincial Education, Youth and Sports Department FC, NagaWorld FC, Phnom Penh Crown FC, Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC, Siem Reap FC, and Battambang Provincial Education, Youth, and Sports Department FC.

This is a good opportunity for the Cambodian female football team to get trained with their Chinese counterparts in order to further strengthen their capacity for the SEA Games 2023, underlined Mr. Keo Saret, Secretary General of FFC.

He was also positive that through the training, the team will see more progress and succeed in the forthcoming games.

According to H.E. Vath Chamroeun, Secretary General of CAMSOC, the 22 female football players to be trained in China are among the total 135 Cambodian national athletes from 12 kinds of sports. The team’s departure is scheduled in late September or October 2021.

This training is part of the grant aid of China beside the Morodok Techo National Stadium construction project, he said, adding that China will also help provide a long-training (2021-2023) for Cambodian athletes for the SEA Games 2023.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press