Cambodian Ambassador in Thailand Promotes Economic Diplomacy Strategy to Lure Thai Investments

The Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Thailand has promoted the Economic Diplomacy Strategy on trade, investment, tourism, and culture to lure Thai investments to Cambodia.

In a study-visit to Wangnamyen Dairy Co-Operative Ltd. early this week, H.E. Ouk Sorphorn, Cambodian Ambassador to Thailand, informed the Company’s chairman Mr. Amnuay Tongkok of the Embassy’s efforts in the implementation of Economic Diplomacy strategy on Trade, Investment, Tourism and Culture and the dissemination of Thai Plus-One strategy to lure investors to diversify employment opportunities and economic growth.

The visit was also to explore value-chain production of Thai fresh milk and dairy products, according to the Royal Embassy of Cambodia.

For his part, Mr. Amnuay Tongkok thanked the Cambodian delegation and informed H.E. Ambassador about the cooperation project being executed by his technician team and the Royal Academy of Cambodia to install milking-machine components at the Techo Sen Russey Trep Park for the prospect diary business in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press