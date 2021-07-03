Ministry Sells Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kits to End-users

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications has notified that it will sell one COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit for US$3.7 to end-users.

The price set was exactly that spent by the government to buy the kits from South Korea – there is no additional cost to it.

The move was made following a direction from Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen to capacitate and enable the private sector to run the rapid testing for COVID-19 for their staff.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister set the direction in his public address on July 1 in order to timely and better contain possible outbreak of COVID-19, especially the delta and delta plus variants.

The Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications added that it will also coordinate with relevant institutions to train the buyers on how to use the COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit.According to the ministry, government ministries and agencies, and private companies and institutions with a lot of staff and located at high-risk areas are given the priority to buy the rapid test kits, while the general public with suspected symptoms can have their samples taken at the places arranged by the Ministry of Health or competent authorities.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press