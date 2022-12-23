Cambodian E-sports Team to Join M4 World Championship in Indonesia

Cambodian e-sports team “Burn X Flash” will join the M4 World Championship in Indonesia in January 2023.

There will be two phases in the tournament which are the scoring stage from Jan. 1 to 4, 2023 and the final from Jan. 7 to 17, 2023.

Sixteen groups from various countries around the world will participate in the competition divided into 4 poles.

Cambodia “Burn X Flash” team is in pool A with other teams “Blacklist International” from the Philippines, “Falcon Esports” from Myanmar, and “Incendio Supremacy” from Turkey.

Pool B includes Malvinas Games from Argentina, MDH Esports (Vietnam), ONIC Esports (Indonesia) and TODAK (Malaysia).

Pool C comprises ECHO from the Philippines, Occupy Thrones (Egypt), RRQ Hoshi (Indonesia) and RSG Singapore (Singapore), while pool D consists of RRQ Akira from Brazil, S11 Gaming Argentina (Bolivia), Team HAQ (Malaysia) and The Valley (North America).

In the event, there is a total prize money of US$800,000 prepared for the 1st-16th places.

In 2021, Cambodia team “See You Soon” joined the M3 World Championship in Singapore and the team was ranked 9th among the 16 winning teams, receiving US$15,000.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press