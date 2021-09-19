Cambodian Girl Volleyball Team Supported for 2023 SEA Games

AKP Phnom Penh, September 18, 2021 — A Cambodian-American athlete Ms. Brittany Melirachana Soun has volunteered to help Cambodian girl volleyball team to prepare for the competition during SEA Games 2023 in Cambodia.

The good news was shared by the Volleyball Federation of Cambodia.

Ms. Brittany Melirachana Soun,16 years old and 1.80 metres high, was born in the United States of America and her parents are Cambodians.

She played for Varisity Campolindo High School, Kleos Beach Volleyball Club and Elite Development Programme 1 from 2019 to 2021.

She won medals for 2021 Haft Moon Bay AVP U16 Beach Volleyball Tournament Finalist, 2019 California Interscholastic Federation Northern Regional Champion, Division 1, 2019 California State Champion Finalist, Division 1, and 2019 Campolindo High School JV Coaches Award.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press